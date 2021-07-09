France invests in drug active ingredients

The French government’s COVID-19 recovery plan is supporting two projects to make active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in France. In one, Seqens will build a 10,000-metric-ton-per-year acetaminophen facility at its site in Roussillon. Acetaminophen, which was in short supply at the height of the pandemic, was made at the site until 2008. In the other project, Novasep’s API plant in Mourenx will get more than $7 million in investment to improve its competitiveness.
