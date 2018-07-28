Gilead CEO Milligan to step down

John F. Milligan will step down as head of Gilead Sciences at the end of the year. Milligan has spent his entire career at the Foster City, Calif.-based biotech firm, ascending to president in 2008 and CEO in 2016. He took over the top role at a time when Gilead was under pressure to make a splashy acquisition that could help offset an expected sales dive for its hepatitis C drug franchise; the company subsequently paid nearly $12 billion for CAR-T therapy-focused Kite Pharma. Milligan’s successor has yet to be named.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter