KD Pharma acquires the former drug chemical maker Rohner

The Swiss contract manufacturer KD Pharma Group has acquired the production assets of the former Rohner for an undisclosed sum. Rohner was a pharmaceutical chemical maker in Pratteln, Switzerland, that shut down in 2019 after recurrent environmental issues, according to press reports at the time. KD, which calls itself one of the world’s largest makers of omega-3 fatty acids, says Rohner equipment for conducting difficult, multistep synthesis will be a good addition to its technology toolbox.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter