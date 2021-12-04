Lonza, WuXi STA sign omnibus service deals

Lonza has signed a 5-year agreement to provide small-molecule and biologics development and manufacturing services for biotech companies in the portfolio of the Belgian investment firm Bioqube Ventures. Lonza will provide late-discovery and early-developmentservices intended to accelerate timelines for new drugs. Bioqube, launched last year, has four companies in its portfolio. Meanwhile, the drug services firm WuXi STA has become the preferred service provider to China’s Coherent Biopharma for future small-molecule, peptide, and oligonucleotide drug candidates.
