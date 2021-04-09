Manus Bio gets Gates grant for artemisinin

Manus Bio has received an undisclosed sum from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to develop a cost-effective way to produce artemisinin, a malaria treatment, via fermentation. The foundation has set a target cost for the treatment of $100 per kilogram. Artemisinin is currently derived from plants; Manus, one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch in 2018, will use engineered microbes and enzymes to produce the compound. Manus also received a grant from the Gates foundation in 2018.
