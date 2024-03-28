Merck KGaA plans big Korean drug ingredients facility

Merck KGaA will invest $326 million in a bioprocessing complex in Daejeon, South Korea, marking its largest investment in the Asia-Pacific region. The 43,000 m2 site will contain production facilities, a distribution center, and an automated warehouse. The facility will provide biotech products and services such as dry powder cell culture media, process liquids, sterile sampling systems, and small-scale manufacturing to support drug industry customers, the German firm says.
