Novo Nordisk plans big API project in Denmark

Novo Nordisk will spend about $2.3 billion to expand its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) plant in Hillerød, Denmark, to make ingredients for drugs for serious chronic diseases. The facility is set to open in 2029. Last December, the Danish firm announced plans to spend $750 million to expand API capacity in Bagsværd, Denmark. Novo Nordisk has been struggling to meet demand for its fast-growing diabetes and obesity treatments, like Wegovy (semaglutide).
