PMC acquires nitroglycerin producer Copperhead Chemical

PMC Group International has acquired Copperhead Chemical, which calls itself the sole US maker of pharmaceutical-grade nitroglycerin. It also makes related energetic chemicals for the defense industry. PMC president Raj Chakrabarti says the buy increases PMC’s presence in the drug market. PMC entered pharmaceutical chemistry in 2017 with its purchase of the French firm Isochem and the Indian company Yegna Manojavam Drugs and Chemicals.
