PharmaBlock buys Porton drug chemical plant

PharmaBlock Sciences has bought a chemical production facility from Porton Pharma Solutions. Located in Shangyu, China, in the east coast province of Zhejiang, the facility can produce drug intermediates under Good Manufacturing Practices standards. Porton is currently not operating the facility, whereas PharmaBlock says it needs more capacity because some of the chemicals it has been supplying in research quantities to drug company scientists are needed in larger amounts. It plans to expand the plant soon after taking possession.
