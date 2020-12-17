Piramal will expand former Ash Stevens site in Michigan

Piramal Pharma Solutions plans to invest $32 million at its active pharmaceutical ingredient facility in Riverside, Michigan. The project will add 2,300 m2 of space, including 790 m2 of production space, at the former Ash Stevens plant, which the Indian contract manufacturer purchased in 2016. Plans include a 4,000 L reactor for large-scale production, two kilo labs for process development and clinical-scale production, and a 3,000 L Hastelloy reactor to handle potent compounds. The expansion is expected to add 20 jobs when completed in 2022.
