Specialty ingredient firm Aceto relaunches as Actylis

After making 10 acquisitions, the specialty ingredient company Aceto has relaunched as Actylis. The buying spree happened under the leadership of CEO Gilles Cottier, who joined the firm in 2019, after it was acquired by New Mountain Capital. At a press conference, Cottier said Actylis has grown since then, from 200 employees to 850. The company expects to spend $25 million this year to expand its capabilities, including at the former Cascade Chemistry in Eugene, Oregon. Actylis has completed a second facility there to make drug intermediates and active ingredients.
