Corning debuts flow chemistry training center in China

Corning has opened a training center for flow-chemistry technology in Changzhou, China. The academy is part of the new headquarters of Corning’s advanced flow reactor business in Changzhou Science and Education Town. The training center will take up three floors with demonstration rooms, an R&D lab, lecture classrooms, and 3D simulation technology intended to demonstrate the benefits of flow chemistry over batch chemistry.
