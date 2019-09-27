Debut Bio gets UC Irvine enzyme technology

San Diego–based Debut Biotechnology has secured exclusive licenses to two inventions from the University of California, Irvine, that the company says enable continuous manufacturing of drugs, alcoholic beverages, and cannabinoids. According to Debut, the technology is based on enzyme cartridges and enables the synthesis of high-value products to move from batch to continuous processes. The shift can cut the cost and time of production and save space, water, and energy, the firm says.
