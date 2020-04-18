Jenner Institute and Germany’s Merck scale up a COVID-19 vaccine

The University of Oxford’s Jenner Institute and Merck KGaA have developed a manufacturing process for the institute’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, ChAdOx1 nCoV-19. Using technology developed by Merck, the partners have reduced the process development phase from 12 months to 2. A trial of the vaccine, which is based on an adenovirus vaccine vector and the SARS-Cov-2 spike protein, will start soon and the vaccine could be ready to roll out by the fall, Jenner says.
