NDMA is now found in Zantac

The US Food and Drug Administration is investigating discovery of the contaminant N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) in Sanofi’s heartburn drug Zantac, as well as in some generic forms of the drug, known as ranitidine. NDMA, which is classified as a probable human carcinogen, is the same contaminant discovered last year in generic versions of the antihypertensive valsartan. The FDA issued several recalls on those drugs. Since the levels of NDMA in ranitidine are only slightly higher than those found in some foods, the agency is not issuing a recall at this time. Novartis has stopped distributing generic ranitidine, however.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter