Thermo Fisher to buy bioprocessing business from Becton Dickinson﻿﻿﻿

Thermo Fisher Scientific has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the bioprocessing business of medical technology firm Becton, Dickinson & Co. The acquisition, for an undisclosed amount, will give Thermo Fisher a business that provides peptones to biopharmaceutical customers to enhance cell culture media formulations. Thermo Fisher says the business, which has about $100 million in annual sales, will complement its existing bioproduction offerings. The deal is expected to close in early 2019.
