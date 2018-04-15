Alexion gets rare-disease-focused Wilson

Alexion Pharmaceuticals will pay roughly $855 million to acquire Wilson Therapeutics, a Swedish biotech firm focused on treatments for rare diseases. The move comes as Alexion tries to refill its pipeline and right its business in anticipation of a drop in sales of its rare-disease treatment Soliris. The centerpiece of the all-cash purchase is WTX101, a copper-binding agent in Phase III studies to treat Wilson disease, a rare genetic disorder marked by accumulation of copper in the liver, brain, and eyes.
