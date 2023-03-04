AstraZeneca ups rare disease research in Canada

AstraZeneca plans to add 500 research jobs at its R&D center in Mississauga, Ontario. The UK drugmaker has also announced the formation of a rare disease development hub at the Mississauga center. It obtained its rare disease business with the $39 billion acquisition of the biopharmaceutical firm Alexion in 2020. The center currently leads more than 120 clinical studies in oncology and other disease areas, and it has doubled in size since 2019.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter