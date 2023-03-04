Advertisement

Rare Disease

AstraZeneca ups rare disease research in Canada

by Rick Mullin
March 4, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 8
AstraZeneca plans to add 500 research jobs at its R&D center in Mississauga, Ontario. The UK drugmaker has also announced the formation of a rare disease development hub at the Mississauga center. It obtained its rare disease business with the $39 billion acquisition of the biopharmaceutical firm Alexion in 2020. The center currently leads more than 120 clinical studies in oncology and other disease areas, and it has doubled in size since 2019.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

