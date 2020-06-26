Clariant, TechnipFMC test acrylonitrile catalysts

Clariant and the engineering firm TechnipFMC will work together to commercialize Clariant’s AcryloMax propylene ammoxidation catalysts, which are used for making acrylonitrile. Clariant says its new catalysts are more efficient than those currently used in the process. TechnipFMC’s research center in Weymouth, Massachusetts, will be the site of a demonstration reactor testing the technology.
