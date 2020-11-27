Lilly buys into Precision gene-editing platform

Eli Lilly and Company will pay $100 million for access to Precision BioSciences’ gene-editing platform. The partners will work together to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other genetic diseases. Although many big companies have invested in the CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing system, Lilly’s partnership with Precision taps into an older platform that uses an algae-derived enzyme called I-CreI. It can make highly specific snips to a gene and features a built-in off switch. Lilly will also take a stake in Precision worth $35 million.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter