Neurogene launches to tackle rare neurological disorders

Rare-disease-focused Neurogene has debuted with $68.5 million in its first formal round of financing from investors that include Samsara BioCapital, EcoR1 Capital, and Redmile Group. The biotech firm is developing gene therapies for rare neurological diseases and plans to use the proceeds to fund clinical studies, invest in technology, and build a viral vector production site. Neurogene, which partners with academic scientists and patient advocacy groups, is initially pursuing gene therapies for two lysosomal storage disorders and a rare form of the sensory disorder Charcot-Marie-Tooth.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter