Sanofi to license Maze’s Pompe disease compound for $150 million

Sanofi will license Maze Therapeutics’ developmental compound for Pompe disease, a rare genetic disorder characterized by the weakening of skeletal muscles and the heart. The compound, MZE001, is a small molecule that limits the enzyme responsible for glycogen production. Maze will receive cash and future equity investment totaling $150 million. It’s also eligible for royalty payments and $600 million in milestones.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter