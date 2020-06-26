Sarepta and Codiak to develop exosome-based therapies

Sarepta Therapeutics, a rare-disease company known for its Duchenne muscular dystrophy therapies, has formed a research pact with Codiak BioSciences, a start-up that is engineering lipid vesicles called exosomes as delivery vessels for genetic therapies. The pair will use Codiak’s exosomes in gene replacement, gene editing, and RNA therapies for up to five neuromuscular disease targets. Codiak could receive as much as $72.5 million in up-front and near-term payments in the 2-year pact.
