BARDA awards Sanofi $226 million for egg-free flu vaccine

The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the US Department of Health and Human Services, has awarded Sanofi Pasteur $226 million to develop egg-free influenza vaccines at its vaccine plant in Swiftwater, Pennsylvania. BARDA says the deal is part of its effort to prepare for the next influenza pandemic. Most flu vaccines are grown in eggs, but Sanofi already sells one biologic flu vaccine, Flublok Quadrivalent, made from recombinant DNA grown in cells.
