Baseimmune launches for AI-based vaccine development

Baseimmune has launched with $11 million from a series A funding round. The London-based biotechnology firm aims to use a deep-learning artificial intelligence platform that will predict future mutations in vaccine targets, thus allowing for more customized vaccines. Baseimmune was founded in 2019 by researchers who met at the University of Oxford’s Jenner Institute. The firm is working on vaccine candidates for African swine flu, coronavirus, and malaria.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter