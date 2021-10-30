BioNTech plans mRNA vaccine plant in Africa

BioNTech has followed Moderna in announcing plans to build a plant in Africa for messenger RNA (mRNA)–based vaccines for COVID-19 and other diseases. BioNTech says it will begin construction in mid-2022, though it has not specified a location. Amid criticism that it is neglecting the developing world, Moderna said in October that it will spend $500 million on an mRNA facility at an unspecified location in Africa. On Oct. 26, Moderna said it will make up to 110 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine available to the African Union.
