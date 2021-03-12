CEPI has $3.5 billion plan to prevent pandemics

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), which helped fund early development of several leading COVID-19 vaccines, is looking to raise $3.5 billion for a new 5-year plan to prepare for future pandemics. CEPI wants to accelerate the development of vaccines to 100 days, less than one-third the time it took to design, test, and win regulatory approval in the US for the first COVID-19 vaccines. CEPI also wants to design universal coronavirus vaccines, develop vaccines for known pathogens such as chikungunya virus and Lassa virus, and develop prototype vaccines for virus families that can infect humans.
