COVID-19 vaccine plant planned for Senegal

Senegal is building a vaccine plant to create local supply of COVID-19 vaccines in Africa. Construction of the plant, which will be run by the Institut Pasteur in Dakar, is being supported by grants totaling nearly $8 million from European and American entities. The facility is expected to produce 25 million doses by the end of 2022. Separately, under a $500 million deal with the Moroccan government, the Swedish contract manufacturing firm Recipharm plans to build a plant in Morocco for the filling and finishing of vaccines and other therapeutics.
