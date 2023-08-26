FDA approves Pfizer’s RSV vaccine for maternal use

On Aug. 21, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer’s respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, Abrysvo, to protect infants. The protein-based vaccine is given to pregnant people at a late stage in gestation, and the immunity they develop is passed to the child before birth. This is the latest in a run of RSV-related approvals. In May, the FDA approved Abrysvo and GSK’s Arexvy for use in patients over 60, and in July it approved the monoclonal antibody Beyfortus (nirsevimab) for infants.
