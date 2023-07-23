First RSV immunization for young children approved

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Beyfortus, AstraZeneca and Sanofi’s respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) immunization for infants and children up to 24 months in age. The drug contains a monoclonal antibody that mimics the immune system to confer protection without activating the body’s innate defenses. A single dose can provide up to 5 months of protection against diseases of the lower respiratory tract caused by RSV infection.
This story was updated on Nov. 27, 2023, to correct the description of Beyfortus. It is an immunization, not a vaccine
