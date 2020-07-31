Fujifilm signs two COVID-19 vaccine pacts

The US government will pay $265 million under its Operation Warp Speed program to reserve capacity for manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines at Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies’ facility in College Station, Texas. The government has a similar agreement with Emergent BioSolutions in Maryland. Fujifilm says some of the capacity will be allocated to the vaccine being developed by Novavax. Fujifilm recently signed a deal to manufacture the Novavax vaccine in Morrisville, North Carolina, for clinical trials before transferring production to Texas.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter