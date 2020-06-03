Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
 

Vaccines

Covid-19

Funding and deals fly for COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing

Emergent lands $628 million government contract as Novavax acquires a European firm

by Rick Mullin
June 3, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

 

A photo of vaccine manufacturing at Emergent BioSolutions
Credit: Emergent BioSolutions
Emergent specialists use column chromatography to isolate a vaccine candidate and remove contaminants.

As potential vaccines for COVID-19 advance in clinical trials, initiatives and funding to produce them at large scale are also advancing.

The contract manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions has received $628 million from the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to support vaccine production under the US government’s Operation Warp Speed program. Emergent is working with several vaccine developers, including Johnson & Johnson, with which it signed a production deal in April.

Another Emergent partner is Novavax, for which Emergent will manufacture a nanoparticle-based vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373. Novavax is building up its own capabilities as well. It just announced the $167 million acquisition of Praha Vaccines, a Czech firm that will produce antigens for Novavax’s vaccine candidate.

And Novavax says it has hired PolyPeptide Laboratories for large-scale production of two saponin-based intermediates used in the production of Matrix-M, the adjuvant component of NVX-CoV2373. In a second deal with Novavax, AGC Biologics will make the adjuvant itself. Adjuvants are used to boost a vaccine’s immune response.

Support nonprofit science journalism
C&EN has made this story and all of its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic freely available during the outbreak to keep the public informed. To support us:
Donate Join Subscribe

Meanwhile GlaxoSmithKline announced plans to manufacture 1 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine adjuvant system next year in support of multiple adjuvanted vaccine candidates, including one from Sanofi.

These developments follow a stream of earlier deals and funding contracts. For example, Moderna recently chose the Swiss contractor Lonza to produce its lead vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273. The work is funded in part by a BARDA commitment of $483 million. Moderna also extended a contract with the German services firm CordenPharma, which manufactures lipids necessary for delivering mRNA-1273.

And BARDA recently said it will provide $700,000 to Snapdragon Chemistry, a continuous manufacturing specialist, to develop a continuous process for nucleotide triphosphates used to produce mRNA vaccines. Snapdragon CEO Matthew Bio says he expects the nucleotides to be in short supply as mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech are commercialized.

UPDATE

This story was updated on June 4, 2020, with the news of Novavax's contracts with PolyPeptide Laboratories and AGC Biologics.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Gritstone advances COVID-19 vaccine
Recipharm boosts biologics services with 2 deals
CordenPharma to make lipids for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE