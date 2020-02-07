GSK and CEPI partner on coronavirus vaccine

C&EN has made this story and all of its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic freely available during the outbreak to keep the public informed. To support our journalism, become a member of ACS or sign up for C&EN's weekly newsletter.
To aid the effort to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus that originated in China, GlaxoSmithKline has agreed to make its vaccine adjuvant technology available to the nonprofit Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation. CEPI-funded groups developing vaccines for the virus—such as the University of Queensland—will have access to GSK adjuvants. Adjuvants are chemicals added to vaccines to boost their efficacy.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter