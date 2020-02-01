GSK licenses tuberculosis vaccine to Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute

The Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute will license an experimental tuberculosis vaccine from GlaxoSmithKline. An existing TB vaccine protects infants and children but not adolescents or adults. The institute plans to further develop the vaccine, M72/AS01E, which recently helped cut TB infections in half in a Phase II clinical trial of HIV-negative adults. The AS01E adjuvant used in the vaccine is also used in GSK’s herpes zoster vaccine, Shingrix.
