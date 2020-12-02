Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
 

Vaccines

Covid-19

Ginkgo to expand COVID-19 response with $1.1 billion US government loan

Industrial biotech firm will expand facilities for optimizing biomaterials used in tests and vaccines

by Melody M. Bomgardner
December 2, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

 

This photo shows a row of many lab-scale bioreactors.
Credit: Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo will expand its use of these bioreactors to optimize manufacturing of COVID-19 tests and vaccines.

A US government agency has approved the industrial biotech firm Ginkgo Bioworks for a loan of up to $1.1 billion to optimize production of COVID-19 vaccines and tests. Ginkgo will use the money to expand infrastructure, including lab-scale bioreactors and automation equipment, aimed at responding to the pandemic.

Support nonprofit science journalism
C&EN has made this story and all of its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic freely available during the outbreak to keep the public informed. To support us:
Donate Join Subscribe

In March, Ginkgo opened its Boston-area discovery and production services to firms working on COVID-19 diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines. In April, it linked up with Moderna to optimize production of raw materials for the biotech company’s mRNA vaccine candidate.

While Ginkgo is best known for developing ways to make specialty chemicals with engineered microbes, the firm has spent 2 years building mammalian cell capabilities as well, says Patrick Boyle, Ginkgo’s head of codebase. For example, it has a large fleet of devices to accelerate screening for mammalian protein expression. With the loan, from the International Development Finance Corporation, Ginkgo can expand its ability to optimize cell strains and boost yields of mRNA, DNA, and antibodies.

Boyle says the scale of pandemic-related testing and vaccine production is many times larger than traditional clinical labs and drug manufacturers normally tackle. Producing enough tests to roll out rapid antibody testing in a population—called pool testing—requires better antibodies than current tests use. And Ginkgo’s know-how in readying biological systems for large-scale manufacturing will help firms quickly produce mRNA and other nucleic acid vaccines, he says.

Before the pandemic, Ginkgo had built four research and optimization facilities, backed by over $700 million from investors. But scaling up for a pandemic involves many unknowns, making it difficult to attract private funding, Boyle tells C&EN. After the pandemic, Ginkgo can use the new facilities for regular business operations—or for any future pandemic.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Touchlight extends funding to $125 million
Antheia to access Ginkgo’s enzyme screening and design technology
Ginkgo gets $70 million to scale COVID-19 testing
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE