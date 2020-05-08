Inovio targeted by short seller Citron

The short seller Citron Research has published a report comparing Inovio Pharmaceuticals, which is developing a DNA vaccine for COVID-19, to Theranos, the blood-testing company that infamously lied about using a technology that didn’t exist. Citron criticizes Inovio for making experimental vaccines during epidemics but never winning approval for one. Citron also questions Inovio’s claim that it designed a COVID-19 vaccine in 3 hours. Inovio has said it designed the vaccine quickly since all it needed to know was the virus’s genetic sequence.
