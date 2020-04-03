J&J and BARDA advance coronavirus vaccine

C&EN has made this story and all of its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic freely available during the outbreak to keep the public informed. To support our journalism, become a member of ACS or sign up for C&EN's weekly newsletter.
Johnson & Johnson says it has identified a lead vaccine candidate for the new coronavirus that it will develop in partnership with the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). J&J began developing the vaccine in January, as soon as the virus’s sequence became available. The firm says it and BARDA are willing to spend more than $1 billion to get the adenoviral vaccine into human clinical studies by September and available for emergency use in early 2021.
