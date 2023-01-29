Johnson & Johnson to discontinue HIV vaccine study

Johnson & Johnson is discontinuing its phase 3 Mosaico study for a vaccine regimen to prevent HIV infection. The regimen did not effectively prevent infection compared with a placebo, the study’s data and safety monitoring board concluded. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing innovation in HIV, and we hope the data from Mosaico will provide insights for future efforts to develop a safe and effective vaccine,” said Penny Heaton, global therapeutic area head for vaccines at Janssen Research & Development, in a press release.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter