Medicago, GSK announce positive data for tobacco-grown COVID-19 vaccine

Medicago and GlaxoSmithKline are reporting positive data from a Phase 2 clinical trial of a tobacco-grown COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine, made by Medicago, is coupled with an adjuvant made by GSK. People in the trial developed neutralizing antibody levels 10 times as high as those in people who have had COVID-19, the companies say. Neutralizing antibodies can prevent SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, from entering cells.
