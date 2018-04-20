Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Vaccines

Merck’s Ebola vaccine offers lasting protection﻿

Antibodies against the pernicious virus persisted two years after inoculation

by Lisa M. Jarvis
April 20, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

 

A micrograph of the Ebola virus.
Credit: Centers for Disease Control & Prevention/Cynthia Goldsmith
A micrograph of the Ebola virus.

In promising news for the infectious disease world, Merck & Co.’s Ebola vaccine appears to offer protection for at least two years after inoculation. The results, reported recently in The Lancet, offer hope that doctors will have a new tool to deploy in a future Ebola virus outbreak.

A consortium of researchers has been tracking levels of Ebola-neutralizing antibodies in people who had received the vaccine as part of three Phase I clinical trials. Of the 217 participants across the three studies, 90 people who agreed to be followed over time submitted blood samples two years after receiving the vaccine. Those being followed included people who had received low and high doses of the vaccine; antibodies persisted in both groups.

Merck licensed rVSV-ZEBOV from NewLink Genetics in late 2014, near the peak of the West African Ebola virus outbreak that eventually killed more than 11,000 people. rVSV-ZEBOV is one of several vaccines and treatments to enter the clinic amid a scramble to combat the deadly virus. Not much of the Ebola pipeline progressed. As the outbreak wound down, companies and government groups no longer had subjects for clinical trials.

Gilead Sciences managed to continue developing its antiviral GS-5734 by focusing on whether the compound can get rid of viral reservoirs—spots in the body where viral DNA hides out after an infection appears to abate. A Gilead spokesperson says enrollment for the trial, which was initiated in mid-2016, is currently expanding from Liberia to Guinea, where the outbreak was smaller but lingered longer.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE