Moderna catches up in RSV race

In what is becoming a crowded market, Moderna announced positive top-line Phase 3 data for its messenger RNA (mRNA) respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, which was tested in people aged 60 and over. The announcement comes amid efforts by other companies to develop their own vaccine candidates. Last year, Pfizer and GSK separately reported positive trial outcomes for their RSV products that are intended for older adults. Moderna plans to apply for regulatory approval for its vaccine candidate in the first half of 2023.
