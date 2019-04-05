NIH begins universal flu vaccine tests

The US National Institutes of Health is launching the first human study of a universal flu vaccine, developed by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases scientists. Called H1ssF_3928, the vaccine is a ferritin nanoparticle dotted with part of hemagglutinin, one of two main proteins on the surface of the flu virus. NIH hopes to understand whether the vaccine can train the immune system to respond to a range of influenza subtypes and whether that response differs among age groups. The first results of the study are expected in early 2020.
