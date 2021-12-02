Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Vaccines

Covid-19

Omicron puts scientists on red alert

Scientists and companies race to study the latest coronavirus variant and what it means for therapies and vaccines

by Ryan Cross
December 2, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

 

Omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus, has put the world on red alert. Reports emerged from South Africa on Nov. 24, and 2 days later the World Health Organization dubbed Omicron a variant of concern. The news rattled financial markets and prompted countries to close their borders, though authorities found within a week that the variant was already in Australia, China, Europe, and the US.

The international response to Omicron has been swifter and more severe than for previous variants for two reasons: cases in South Africa are rising more rapidly than expected, and the variant contains an unprecedented number of mutations.

As soon as Omicron’s genetic sequence was shared, scientists began racing to understand whether it will pose a greater challenge to vaccines and therapies than its predecessors.

“It is just a different beast, and that has sent the alarm bells ringing,” says Richard J. Webby, an influenza scientist at St. Jude Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences.

Omicron contains more than 50 mutations, including at least 30 in its spike protein, which the virus uses to infect human cells. The COVID-19 vaccines are based on the original virus’s spike. They spur our immune systems to make antibodies that bind to a crucial region of the spike called the receptor-binding domain. The Delta variant has two mutations in that region, and the Beta variant has three. Omicron has between 10 and 15.

“The list of mutations goes on so much longer in Omicron, and that was really startling to see,” says Rommie E. Amaro, a computational biologist and chemist at the University of California San Diego.

The COVID-19 vaccines were less effective against the Beta variant, which had mutations that helped it partially evade immune responses. But Beta faded as a concern because of the far more transmissible Delta. Omicron shares mutations with Beta and Delta and has many more whose functions are unknown.

“It is pretty clear we are going to take a hit, but we don’t know how big of a hit,” says Nicole Doria-Rose, chief of the Humoral Immunology Core at the US National Institutes of Health’s Vaccine Research Center.

Academic, institutional, and industrial scientists are planning studies to see if antibodies produced from vaccination or natural infection can neutralize Omicron. These tests will take time, as scientists have to either grow the virus or create synthetic versions of it. The first results could come from South Africa in mid-December, and data from other groups should arrive later in the month.

Firms including Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Novavax, and Pfizer have also announced plans to make new versions of their vaccines tailored to Omicron.

Gilead Sciences, Merck & Co., and Pfizer say their small-molecule antiviral therapies, which target coronavirus enzymes, should work against Omicron, although they plan further testing. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals says the mutations in Omicron’s spike could reduce the ability of its monoclonal antibody therapy, which targets the spike, to neutralize the virus.

“There is a lot that we don’t know” about Omicron, says David Montefiori, an HIV scientist at Duke University Medical Center. Epidemiologists will watch to see if this variant spreads faster than Delta and whether its infections are more or less severe, he says. “I would guess over the next 4 weeks that we will be able to understand that from the way the infections play out in the real world.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
GSK’s RSV vaccine first to get FDA nod
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pharma companies race to develop mRNA vaccines for influenza
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The next generation of COVID-19 antivirals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE