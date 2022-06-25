Pfizer buys stake in Lyme vaccine developer Valneva

Pfizer will spend close to $100 million to buy an 8.1% stake in the French vaccine company Valneva to support their ongoing collaboration on Lyme disease. Pfizer aims to start a Phase 3 study of their codeveloped Lyme disease vaccine, VLA15, in the third quarter. The product is the only Lyme vaccine in clinical development, the companies say. It works by targeting an outer surface protein on the bacteria that causes the disease.
