Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Vaccines

Covid-19

Pharma companies race to develop mRNA vaccines for influenza

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna move ahead with Phase 3 clinical trials

by Shi En Kim
September 22, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

A woman sitting and receiving an injection in her right arm from a nurse.
Credit: Shutterstock
Companies have initiated clinical trials of seasonal flu shots that use mRNA technology.

With its global success battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the mRNA vaccine platform has become a hammer that pharma companies are racing to throw new nails under. One of these nails is influenza, which the World Health Organization estimates infects 1 billion people worldwide every year despite an existing vaccine.

Last week, Pfizer dosed its first participants in Phase 3 clinical trials for its mRNA influenza vaccine. “We are using the same mRNA platform as the one for COVID but encoding an influenza target antigen,” says Pirada Suphaphiphat Allen, vice president of viral vaccines at Pfizer, via email. However, “the responses we get for the [mRNA flu vaccine] may not be exactly the same as [COVID’s].” Contrary to SARS-CoV-2, “humans have lived with influenza for hundreds of years . . . prior infection or vaccination could influence how you respond to a newer flu vaccine,” she writes.

Moderna announced in June that it began Phase 3 trials for its mRNA influenza vaccine. Sanofi, which does not yet have an approved mRNA vaccine, initiated Phase 1 clinical trials last year for an mRNA-based flu vaccine candidate. Both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines provide protection against four different influenza strains. Sanofi’s targets just one, but the company also has a four-strain version in the works.

mRNA vaccines, which deliver copies of a gene or genes to cells to produce immune-triggering proteins, hold several advantages over the traditional kinds. mRNA production can be rapidly customized and scaled up. On the other hand, traditional influenza vaccines contain weakened or inactivated versions of the disease-causing viruses that are grown en masse in cell or egg cultures. Conventional vaccines require arduous purification steps to isolate the active ingredients from these cultures.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has shown, the speed and scalability of their manufacture make mRNA vaccines powerful tools to wield against outbreak-prone diseases, says Thomas Denny, a professor of medicine and the chief operating officer of the Duke Human Vaccine Institute. “If you’re faced with a flu pandemic … then having the ability to rapidly make an mRNA [vaccine] for the flu may be very beneficial.”

As a target virus mutates, mRNA vaccines can be updated to provide better strain matches just by switching out the mRNA sequence. mRNA technology potentially buys more time for health experts to more accurately determine which strains the vaccines should target, because the vaccines can be developed more rapidly and hence closer to the start of flu season than conventional offerings.

It is unknown how the efficacy of mRNA vaccines will stack up against conventional ones to ward off the flu. Current influenza shots only provide 40-60% protection against infection. A double dose of either Pfizer-BioNTech’s or Moderna’s mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 showed over 90% efficacy in thwarting symptomatic infection from the original SARS-CoV-2 strain. So, experts, including Pfizer’s Suphaphiphat Allen, are hopeful that mRNA vaccines will outperform currently available offerings against influenza.

“mRNA vaccines have been so potent,” says John Cooke, the director of the Center for RNA Therapeutics at Houston Methodist Academic Institute. “Everyone was surprised.”

In addition to its work on influenza, Moderna is developing an mRNA vaccine against the respiratory syncytial virus. Pfizer and BioNTech are exploring shingles as a potential mRNA vaccine target.

Denny says that rather than outright replacement, he hopes that mRNA vaccines can be deployed alongside traditional vaccines. Questions about the durability and efficacy of mRNA vaccines remain, but they are undeniably valuable, he says. “I think [mRNA and conventional vaccines] can be thought of as multiple tools in the toolbox to use at different times.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE