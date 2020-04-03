Sanofi and Translate Bio add coronavirus to vaccine pact

C&EN has made this story and all of its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic freely available during the outbreak to keep the public informed. To support our journalism, become a member of ACS or sign up for C&EN's weekly newsletter.
Sanofi’s vaccine business and Translate Bio will work together to develop an mRNA vaccine for the novel coronavirus. The collaboration will build on a 2018 pact in which Sanofi paid Translate $45 million to develop up to five mRNA vaccines for infectious diseases. For Sanofi, one of the world’s leading vaccine makers, the agreement complements a collaboration it formed in February with the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to develop a cell-based vaccine against the virus.
