Sanofi and Translate Bio to make mRNA vaccines for infectious diseases

Sanofi Pasteur is paying $45 million up front to Lexington, Mass.-based Translate Bio, formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, to develop messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines for up to five infectious diseases. The vaccines could allow the body to use its own protein-making machinery to develop an immune response to the proteins translated from the mRNA. Translate could receive up to $760 million in additional milestone payments. Sanofi also has an ongoing partnership with BioNTech to develop cancer immunotherapies based on a similar mRNA technology.
