Sanofi agrees to help manufacture Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

Sanofi has agreed to manufacture up to 200 million finished doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at its facility in Ridgefield, New Jersey. Combined with prior agreements to make 125 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the European Union and 12 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for France, the pact with Moderna makes Sanofi the only large company to be involved in making all three of these COVID-19 vaccines.
