Sanofi ditches mRNA vaccine for COVID-19

Just 2 months after agreeing to spend $3.2 billion to acquire Translate Bio, Sanofi says it will stop developing Translate’s messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine for COVID-19. Although the vaccine looked promising in its Phase 1/2 clinical trial, Sanofi says it doubts that it would be able to finish tests of the shot in time to help with the pandemic. Instead, the firm will focus on developing mRNA vaccines for the flu and other diseases. Sanofi will also continue developing its own protein-based vaccine for COVID-19, which is in a Phase 3 trial.
