Sanofi invests in new center for mRNA vaccines

Sanofi says it will invest about $475 million annually in a new messenger RNA (mRNA) Center of Excellence, which will include about 400 employees across R&D and production sites in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Lyon, France. Sanofi entered the mRNA vaccine field in 2018, when it formed a research pact with Translate Bio. The firms began clinical trials of vaccines for COVID-19 and influenza this year. Sanofi says it expects the center to yield six clinical candidates by 2025.
